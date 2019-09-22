Name release, Rakaia homicide investigation + update

"Name release, Rakaia homicide investigation + update"

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested of Canterbury Police:

Police can now release the name of the man killed in Rakaia on Thursday 19 September.

He was 29-year-old Tony Grant Waldron, of Rakaia.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of Mr Waldron’s death.

Scene examinations continued at two properties in Gardiners Road today.

Initial reports suggested the man had received a gunshot wound, however this is now not believed to be the case.

Police are committed to establishing what has happened to Mr Waldron, and holding those responsible to account.

We would like to reassure the community that we believe this was not a random incident, and there is not thought to be any risk to the public.

Anyone who has information that might help Police is urged to get in touch by calling 105.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

