Forced to Sail

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion


Local yachtsman David Zenco is determined to travel to Wellington to attend a global climate protest in a carbon neutral way. However, as New Zealand has no fossil fuel-free public transport options, he was forced to take his boat.

His intrepid crew departed yesterday, September 28 in Tauranga. They were seen off by their whanau and other rebels as they sailed off into the sunset (and pretty severe winds). Their voyage is expected to take 5 days- depending on the weather and marine conditions which can be pretty gnarly along this route.

David, the skipper and owner of a 30 foot sloop named "Wake Up", is a marine biologist, teacher and environmental activist and will be joined by two rebel friends, Jasmine Black, a local mother of two and Marcus Carambola, musician and teacher.

David says "It's incredible to think that in the middle of ecological breakdown it's cheaper for people to travel by plane to the capital than to take public transport. "

"It's time to wake up and draw the line on climate crime and climate criminals. We feel we need to rebel for life to urge our government to tell the truth about the climate and ecological emergency we find ourselves in - and start acting accordingly."

David has painted two huge flags with the Extinction Rebellion symbol that he hopes will be on full display as he sails into the harbour to join the hundreds of rebels already there. They will be converging on Te Whanganui-a-Tara / Wellington from all around the country to to kick off the Global Rebellion starting on October 7. Our capital will be the first of over 60 cities around the world that will be disrupted with non-violent civil disobedience.

David hopes to inspire more people to take alternative means of transport, not just when attending protests, but in their everyday life, if possible. He envisions that one day more yachties will join him to form a flotilla to sail to protests around the country.

