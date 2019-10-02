Measles Alert for Taupō

Toi Te Ora Public Health is urging people to be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of another confirmed case of measles in Taupō.

“Our team is working to identify people who may have been in contact with the person while infectious,” says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

If you, or someone you know, were at the following locations in Taupō at the following times, and you are younger than 50 years old and unvaccinated you are at risk of developing measles:

Location Date Time AC Baths Taupō Monday 23rd September 10am – 12.30pm and 4pm – 6.30pm AC Baths Taupō Wednesday 25th September 9am – 10.30am Taupō Children’s Corner

(Duncan Street) Tuesday 24th September 8.30am – 10.15am Taupō Children’s Corner

(Duncan Street) Thursday 26th September 8am – 9.30am Taupō Children’s Corner

(Duncan Street) Friday 27th September 2pm – 4pm Taupō Hospital Outpatients

Waiting Room Tuesday 24th September 12.30pm – 2.30pm Taupō Academy of Dance Wednesday 25th September 1.30pm – 4.30pm Mount View Primary School Thursday 26th September 3pm – 5pm Mount View Primary School Friday 27th September 8am – 10am

Bay of Plenty and Lakes Medical Officer of Health, Dr Phil Shoemack, says anyone who is not immune, and was at any of the listed venues at the indicated times, must stay in home isolation for at least eight days. Home isolation means staying at home, avoiding gatherings and staying away from any public places (such as school, work, child care, shopping centres, cinemas, church, sports events or public transport).

“Measles can have serious complications and is one of the most infectious viruses so it is important we stop the spread. If you are not immune you can catch it just from being in the same room as someone who has measles .”

It can take from 7 to 14 days after being in contact with a case of measles before you start to develop symptoms. “A person with measles is infectious to others for up to five days before their rash appears. The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed a few days later by a red, blotchy rash which usually starts on the face before moving down the body.”

Dr Shoemack adds, “If you are unsure if you’ve been vaccinated, check with your family doctor. If you think you may have symptoms of measles phone your doctor and follow their advice. Please do not just turn up to your doctor, after hours or emergency department without first phoning ahead, as you could potentially infect others in the waiting room.” You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given as part of the free routine childhood immunisations. The MMR vaccine is very effective in preventing measles. About 95% of people will be protected from measles after one dose of MMR vaccine, and about 99% of people who have had two MMR doses will be protected from measles. People born before 1 January 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.

