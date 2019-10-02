Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Measles Alert for Taupō

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora

Toi Te Ora Public Health is urging people to be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of another confirmed case of measles in Taupō.

“Our team is working to identify people who may have been in contact with the person while infectious,” says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

If you, or someone you know, were at the following locations in Taupō at the following times, and you are younger than 50 years old and unvaccinated you are at risk of developing measles:

LocationDateTime
AC Baths TaupōMonday 23rd September10am – 12.30pm

and

4pm – 6.30pm

AC Baths TaupōWednesday 25th September9am – 10.30am
Taupō Children’s Corner
(Duncan Street)		Tuesday 24th September8.30am – 10.15am
Taupō Children’s Corner
(Duncan Street)		Thursday 26th September8am – 9.30am
Taupō Children’s Corner
(Duncan Street)		Friday 27th September2pm – 4pm
Taupō Hospital Outpatients
Waiting Room		Tuesday 24th September12.30pm – 2.30pm
Taupō Academy of DanceWednesday 25th September1.30pm – 4.30pm
Mount View Primary SchoolThursday 26th September3pm – 5pm
Mount View Primary SchoolFriday 27th September8am – 10am

Bay of Plenty and Lakes Medical Officer of Health, Dr Phil Shoemack, says anyone who is not immune, and was at any of the listed venues at the indicated times, must stay in home isolation for at least eight days. Home isolation means staying at home, avoiding gatherings and staying away from any public places (such as school, work, child care, shopping centres, cinemas, church, sports events or public transport).

“Measles can have serious complications and is one of the most infectious viruses so it is important we stop the spread. If you are not immune you can catch it just from being in the same room as someone who has measles .”

It can take from 7 to 14 days after being in contact with a case of measles before you start to develop symptoms. “A person with measles is infectious to others for up to five days before their rash appears. The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed a few days later by a red, blotchy rash which usually starts on the face before moving down the body.”

Dr Shoemack adds, “If you are unsure if you’ve been vaccinated, check with your family doctor. If you think you may have symptoms of measles phone your doctor and follow their advice. Please do not just turn up to your doctor, after hours or emergency department without first phoning ahead, as you could potentially infect others in the waiting room.” You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given as part of the free routine childhood immunisations. The MMR vaccine is very effective in preventing measles. About 95% of people will be protected from measles after one dose of MMR vaccine, and about 99% of people who have had two MMR doses will be protected from measles. People born before 1 January 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toi Te Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder

On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>

 
 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 