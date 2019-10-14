Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High-voter-turnout-gives-clear-support-for-elected-members

Monday, 14 October 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council


Stratford District Council is getting ready to welcome new and returning councillors to the table after an election that recorded a number of (legal) highs.

A record high number of nominations through Stratford District Council since the creation of the urban and rural wards in 2007 provided a variety of choice for voters this year.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne said, “It was great to see an increased interest and commitment from members of the community towards their Council.” He congratulates all candidates who put their hand up to stand for their communities.

“It’s a brave thing to do, to put yourself out there and ask people to choose you as a representative for the community. All candidates should be proud of their achievements this election,” said Mr Hanne.

The 2019 election also reached another high, with voter turnout for the district recording that 51% of eligible voters had their say via postal vote or the ballot box.

Mr Hanne said, “With over half of our eligible voters having their say, the community has given the successfully elected members a strong mandate to represent their best interests over the next three years.”

The record achievements continue, as with the arrival of urban councillor Min McKay and rural councillor Amanda Harris joining re-elected urban councillor Gloria Webby, there will now be three female voices on Council for the first time since 1995.

Amanda Harris and Min McKay also happen to be the youngest females to be elected onto Stratford District Council since 1989, when the County and Borough Councils combined to create the Council we know now.

Mr Hanne said it’s great to see increased diversity among elected members which will add value to decision making over the next three years.

The elected members for the next three years are:

Mayor:
Neil Volzke

Rural ward councillors:
Amanda Harris
Grant Boyde
Rick Coplestone
Vaughn Jones

Urban ward councillors:
Jono Erwood
Gloria Webby
Alan Jamieson
John Sandford
Peter Dalziel
Min McKay

Elected members will be officially welcomed into their roles at a Council swearing in ceremony on Tuesday 29 October 2019.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 