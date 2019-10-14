High-voter-turnout-gives-clear-support-for-elected-members



Stratford District Council is getting ready to welcome new and returning councillors to the table after an election that recorded a number of (legal) highs.

A record high number of nominations through Stratford District Council since the creation of the urban and rural wards in 2007 provided a variety of choice for voters this year.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne said, “It was great to see an increased interest and commitment from members of the community towards their Council.” He congratulates all candidates who put their hand up to stand for their communities.

“It’s a brave thing to do, to put yourself out there and ask people to choose you as a representative for the community. All candidates should be proud of their achievements this election,” said Mr Hanne.

The 2019 election also reached another high, with voter turnout for the district recording that 51% of eligible voters had their say via postal vote or the ballot box.

Mr Hanne said, “With over half of our eligible voters having their say, the community has given the successfully elected members a strong mandate to represent their best interests over the next three years.”

The record achievements continue, as with the arrival of urban councillor Min McKay and rural councillor Amanda Harris joining re-elected urban councillor Gloria Webby, there will now be three female voices on Council for the first time since 1995.

Amanda Harris and Min McKay also happen to be the youngest females to be elected onto Stratford District Council since 1989, when the County and Borough Councils combined to create the Council we know now.

Mr Hanne said it’s great to see increased diversity among elected members which will add value to decision making over the next three years.

The elected members for the next three years are:



Mayor:

Neil Volzke

Rural ward councillors:

Amanda Harris

Grant Boyde

Rick Coplestone

Vaughn Jones

Urban ward councillors:

Jono Erwood

Gloria Webby

Alan Jamieson

John Sandford

Peter Dalziel

Min McKay

Elected members will be officially welcomed into their roles at a Council swearing in ceremony on Tuesday 29 October 2019.

