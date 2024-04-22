Labour Calls For New Zealand To Recognise Palestine

The Labour Party has called for the New Zealand Government to recognise Palestine, as a material step towards progressing the two-State solution needed to achieve a lasting peace in the region.

The case for this is set out in this letter sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt Hon Winston Peters, on 12 April.

"Most countries in the world have already recognised Palestine," said Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker.

"It is likely that related United Nations resolutions will be discussed in the coming weeks. New Zealand should support them," he said.

