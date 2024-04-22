Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Offenders Plans Cut Short Following Flee

Monday, 22 April 2024, 8:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will face court once again after breaching his bail and failing to stop for Police.

At around 1.35pm yesterday Police located a vehicle of interest in the Ranui area.

Enquiries were already ongoing to locate the man, who the day prior was reported to be breaching his electronically monitored bail.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says the vehicle was located on Swanson Road and after spotting Police left the scene at speed.

“About five minutes later the vehicle was spotted on Red Hills Road where it slowed again before accelerating away from a Police patrol unit.”

Inspector Farrant says the Police Eagle helicopter was able to quickly get overhead and provide commentary on the vehicle.

“Eagle has then located the vehicle abandoned outside an address on Nixon Road, Taupaki.

“Delta, the Police dog squad, has arrived on scene and been able to lead officers to the driver who was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“This is another great example of our various Police teams working together to hold offenders to account while keeping our community safe.”

A 28-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with failing to stop, escapes police custody and unlicensed driver failed to comply with prohibition.

“He has since been remanded in custody.

“Any incident involving EM bail is something we take very seriously and we prioritise any breaches of conditions, which are followed up promptly.”

