Changes To Stalking Bill Important Step For Women’s Safety

Parliament today took an important step to improve women’s safety with the Government moving closer to Labour’s position on how stalking should be defined in law.

“Stalking should be a crime. It can make a victim feel extremely unsafe and insecure, and in some cases result in serious assault, or even death,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“The tragic murder of Farzana Yaqubi highlighted the urgent need for change. The Independent Police Conduct Authority found that more should have been done to protect her. We owe it to Farzana, and to every other person who has lived in fear, to ensure stalking is taken seriously.

“The Justice Committee has now reported back a Bill that would make stalking a standalone offence, with key changes that reflect the recommendations of women’s advocates and parts of my Member’s Bill.

“One important change is the threshold for what constitutes stalking. Originally the Government bill required three incidents within a year, something victims’ advocates warned was too high. It has now been amended to two acts over two years, more closely matching the definition Labour proposed in our Member’s Bill.

“This is a constructive step forward. It shows that when parties listen to experts and work collaboratively, we can make better laws that protect people.

“I will continue to work with advocates to strengthen protections for victims and ensure the law keeps pace with the realities of stalking and harassment,” Ginny Andersen said.

