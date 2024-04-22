Auditor-General's Submission On The Fast-track Approvals Bill

The Auditor-General has provided a submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill, encouraging the Environment Committee to consider whether the transparency and accountability arrangements in the Bill are proportionate to the discretion being provided to Ministers.

You can read our full submission on our website.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

