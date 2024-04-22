Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auditor-General's Submission On The Fast-track Approvals Bill

Monday, 22 April 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

The Auditor-General has provided a submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill, encouraging the Environment Committee to consider whether the transparency and accountability arrangements in the Bill are proportionate to the discretion being provided to Ministers.

