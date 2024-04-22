Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Patterson Reopens World’s Largest Wool Scouring Facility

Monday, 22 April 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Patterson
Associate Minister of Agriculture

Associate Agriculture Minister, Mark Patterson, formally reopened the world’s largest wool processing facility today in Awatoto, Napier, following a $50 million rebuild and refurbishment project.

“The reopening of this facility will significantly lift the economic opportunities available to New Zealand’s wool sector, which already accounts for 20 per cent of global strong wool production,” Mr Patterson says.

“The refurbished facility will bolster New Zealand’s wool scouring capacity and capability, contributing to the local and wider economy and growing our wool sector.

“Woolworks’ Awatoto scouring facility is the largest of its kind in the world. Woolworks scours 80 per cent or 100 million kilograms of New Zealand’s wool each year. The Awatoto facility scours more than half of New Zealand’s wool.

“Throughout today, I am hosting key industry leaders from our largest export markets, including delegates from International Wool Textile Organisation Congress. This presents an opportunity to build and strengthen connections across the global wool supply chain, promote our incredible, natural fibre, and help open doors for New Zealand wool businesses.

“This, along with the woolshed meetings we’re holding across New Zealand, are part of the Government’s commitment towards supporting the success of the food and fibre sector, including New Zealand wool businesses.”

The $50 million rebuild follows extensive damage to the site from flooding and silt caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in early 2023.

