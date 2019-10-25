Labour Day rubbish and recycling changes

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will be a day later than usual following the Labour Day public holiday on Monday 28 October. Normal collections will resume Monday 4 November.

The Lincoln Street Transfer Station will be open 10am to 4pm on Monday.

Recycling the right way - quick tips:

• When recycling paper and cardboard, flatten and compress as much as you can, and wedge between your crate and black rubbish bag(s) so it’s less likely to blow away. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and be no bigger than 75cm x 75cm.

• Place plastics and cans at the bottom of the recycle bin and secure with glass items on top. The lighter items will be less likely to blow away in the wind.

• Wash all containers. No need to squash.

For tips on how to minimise waste in your household, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz





