Water quality results announced following NZICC fire

Water quality testing in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour during the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire helped understand the nature of water entering the stormwater system.

While having elevated levels of contaminants, expected to be present from burning building materials, the water was sufficiently diluted by the time it reached the waterfront to cause no long-term impact on marine life or water quality.

“Our focus is to prevent contaminants from entering the harbour, but during an emergency event like last week, it is not always possible. In this instance, water entering the harbour is unlikely to have had any major effect on water quality or marine ecosystems,” says Dr Coral Grant, Auckland Council’s Principal Freshwater Scientist.

