Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QuakeBox Take 2

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:49 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

If You Contributed to the QuakeBox in 2012, the University of Canterbury Needs Your Help

For eight months in 2012 the University of Canterbury’s QuakeBox shipping container was a familiar sight around Canterbury. Outfitted as a recording studio, the QuakeBox collected 120 hours of earthquake stories from over 700 people.

Professor Paul Millar, of the University of Canterbury’s College of Arts, recalls how humbling it was to find so many people willing to share experiences that had often been painful and traumatising. ‘I could hardly bring myself to tell my own story,’ says Millar. ‘To find so many Cantabrians from all walks of life prepared to sit in front of a camera and talk about events that were still immediate and difficult, impressed all of us.’

The original QuakeBox project was intended to be a one-off effort to collect earthquake stories for various types of analysis, and to preserve a broad record of people’s experiences. However, the researchers soon realised that the QuakeBox stories were the first step towards creating an even more valuable resource that could enable a world-leading study of disaster narratives. ‘We were searching through the international academic literature on post-disaster story-telling, and we discovered that no major longitudinal studies of retelling of disaster narratives from a cohort of similarly affected participants had ever been carried out,’ said Millar. ‘In other words, there is almost no useful information on the way people’s stories of their experiences during and after a major disaster change over time.’

The QuakeBox team realised that if they could ask the people who gave their stories in 2012 to update their stories to the present, they could significantly advance understanding of the telling and retelling of dramatic and traumatic experiences. ‘It’s our belief that multi-faceted perspectives of people’s experiences over the long term have a lot to tell us about post-disaster recovery and adaptation. For future disaster response, such information could usefully inform decision making to support wellbeing and recovery.’ The Royal Society Te Apārangi agreed that such research could be valuable, and awarded the team a 3-year Marsden Fund Grant to carry out a second round of interviews, which they’re calling QuakeBox: Take 2.

‘We have one small problem,’ says Millar. ‘Because we expected the original QuakeBox project to be a one-off, we don’t have contact records for our original interviewees.’ Millar hopes that many of the people who shared their earthquake stories will be happy to support the new project by providing a seven-year-update on what has happened since. ‘And maybe even a 14 year update, if they are happy to keep in touch with us,’ he adds, optimistically.

If you were part of QuakeBox 2012, or know someone who was, and could continue to take part, call 03 369 3370 or email quakeboxtake2@canterbury.ac.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. It is devastating non-human life everywhere and disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems humanity depends on.

It is increasingly clear that the primary underlying driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 
 

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 