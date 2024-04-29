Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunny Start, Chilly End, And Rain In Between

Monday, 29 April 2024, 6:13 pm
Forecast: MetService

As the new week gets off to a sunny start, MetService is forecasting a mid-week weather system to bring rain to parts of the country. This will be followed by a change to a southwest flow, which will bring cooler temperatures near the end of the week.

It was sunny skies across much of Aotearoa New Zealand on Monday morning for the first day back at school and things look to remain fine and dry heading into Tuesday for most. However, for the western and lower South Island, the next weather system brings cloudy weather on Tuesday, with rain not far behind. For Fiordland and the ranges of southern Westland, some of that rain could be briefly heavy, and Severe Weather Watches have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather system extends to the eastern reaches of the South Island on Wednesday, and quickly makes its way to the North Island in the afternoon and into Thursday. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “this system moves through quickly and by the end of Thursday most of the country should be in the clear, apart from the occasional shower for southern and western coastal areas.”

While the weather system is set to take the rain with it when it leaves, cooler temperatures will remain as we roll towards the end of the week.

“The switch to a chilly southwesterly flow will be the most noticeable thing this week once the rain clouds have cleared. Thursday morning may see inland parts of the South Island waking up to frost, while daytime temperatures will feel cooler all round during the second half of the week,” adds Makgabutlane.

© Scoop Media

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
