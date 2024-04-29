Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incident On The Northern Motorway

Police have taken two people into custody, following a fleeing driver incident which began in Northcote Point this afternoon.

At around 2.51pm, a Police unit sighted a vehicle of interest heading north on the Northern Motorway (SH 1) and signalled for the driver to stop.

They have taken off at speed and Police did not pursue due to the manner of driving.

The Police Eagle helicopter continued to maintain observations of the vehicle’s movements north.

At one stage, the vehicle collided with a member of the public’s vehicle just before the Johnstones Hill Tunnels, north of Ōrewa.

Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.

Spikes were successfully deployed inside the tunnel, where the vehicle came to a stop.

The male and female occupants were taken into custody and Police will be charging the male driver with driving offences.

State Highway 1 heading north has been closed just after the Johnstones Hill Tunnels, and motorists heading north are advised to expect delays, or to take an alternate route if possible.

