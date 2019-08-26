MOH says no vaping issues here, let’s keep it that way

“New Zealanders can be reassured by the latest confirmation from the Ministry of Health that there have been no reported mystery lung illnesses linked anyway to vaping here, says Ben Pryor, Director of Alt New Zealand – the largest Kiwi-owned vaping company.

“All these stories coming out of the US have been both frustrating and disappointing. Anyone who reads past the headlines will see they clearly don’t relate to our industry or New Zealand. Now our own Ministry of Health has confirmed that,” he says.

This follows Otago University public health expert, Professor Janet Hoek, saying New Zealand vape users shouldn't panic.

Mr Pryor says such unrelated ‘click-bait’ stories only deter smokers from quitting, when science has proven that vaping quality-controlled nicotine products is at least 95% less harmful than smoking.

“Every person who reads a misleading headline and puts down their vape to pick up a pack of cigarettes again will unnecessarily lose, on average, 20 years of their life.”

He says the headlines have been screaming ‘vaping’. However, in reality they’re more about some young Americans vaping poison they bought off the street. Subsequently, the public needs to treat these stories with caution and context.

“These stories out of the US are referring to caustic substances. We are talking about street-purchased, black market products that are marketed as synthetic cannabis and THC. They are being illegally sold and inhaled through vaping devices. That’s what is causing these reported health issues in the United States.”

The Kiwi vaping boss says the stories highlight that New Zealand vapers must purchase quality-controlled nicotine vaping products from reputable manufacturers and retailers.

“They do not contain caustic substances. It is, quite simply, vegetable glycerine, propylene glycol, flavouring and nicotine.

“Our company has an ISO7 laboratory where our flavours are manufactured. What’s more our Alt product is GMP compliant and goes through rigorous electronic and emissions testing in the UK to ensure it is a safe product for consumers.”

Mr Pryor says the New Zealand Government and Ministry of Health have been doing some great work in the vaping space, including launching a public information campaign encouraging smokers to quit cigarettes by vaping. The Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa is also set to introduce some legislation into Parliament in the coming months.

Sound and sensible regulation is something Mr Pryor and his business partner Jonathan Devery been calling for in recent years. They believe it will help to push out any cowboys currently manufacturing in their garages and will bring in some good safeguards for the New Zealand vaping public.

