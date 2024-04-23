Ratepayer Victory! Wellington Pulls Out Of $32 Million Corporate Handout

Commenting on the news that Wellington City Council have decided to not go ahead with the $32 million Reading Cinema deal, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Whatever spin the mayor tried to put on it, it was clear from the get-go that shoving $32 million into the pockets of Reading’s multinational owners was a horrifically raw deal for ratepayers.

“It shouldn’t have taken 18 months for someone to cotton on to the fact that throwing tens of millions down the drain whilst pipes leak and community services are slashed possibly wasn’t prudent. But at least they got there in the end.

“Wellingtonians would be wise to remember which councillors came out to bat for them and which were happy to put corporate interests ahead of the city’s needs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

