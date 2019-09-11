Myblu Products Not Linked to Reported US Lung Illnesses

11 September 2019

MYBLU PRODUCTS HAVE NOT BEEN LINKED TO REPORTED LUNG ILLNESSES IN THE US

Imperial Brands Australasia is concerned by reports linking respiratory illnesses and deaths to the use of vaping products containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) – the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, which is not found in liquid nicotine products manufactured for myblu.

“The US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has outlined THC containing e-liquid is typically purchased on the street and often in open cartridges which can contain contaminants or drugs – this liquid is not regulated and is largely illegal,” Imperial Brands Australasia’s Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs Kirsten Daggar-Nickson said.

“Our nicotine e-liquids are alcohol-based. They contain as excipients a combination of propylene glycol and glycerine. These products do not pose a risk of lipoid pneumonia as linked to the cases in the US.

“We support the investigation into these illnesses and the FDA’s clear statement calling on consumers to avoid liquids that are bootleg or ‘street vaping products’. In Australasia, we support the legalisation of these products to properly regulate them and protect consumers.”





