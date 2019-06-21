New card game encouraging use of te Reo Māori

Game Kings to release new card game encouraging use of te Reo Māori

Kiwi board game company Game Kings have announced their latest card game, Tākaro. The game aims to introduce a variety of te Reo Māori words to New Zealander’s vocabulary and encourage the use of te Reo Māori in everyday life.

Game Kings director Eliot Jessep said a game like this has been on the cards for some time.

“We wanted to make a game with purpose, that is fun, and will help people learn to kōrero Māori.

“That’s why we created Tākaro. It’s a family friendly card game that aims to improve the average Kiwi’s vocabulary of te Reo,” says Jessep.

The premise is simple: players each have a card and must find and match the corresponding symbol on their card, to the card in the centre. The first player to say the te Reo Māori translation of the symbol wins the round.

A Kickstarter has been established to raise the initial funding needed to bring the game to life, launching this Friday at 10:00 AM

Game Kings plans to deliver the game in Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) in September 2019, retailing at $29.99.



Jessep says the Kickstarter will have a buy one, give one option, which allows contributors to give packs to Kiwi schools.

“We want to get as many packs into Kiwi schools as possible. Our aim is to get more rangatahi using te Reo everyday.” By the end of the game, players will be able to recall a number of the symbols and their corresponding translations, allowing them to more confidently use te Reo in everyday conversations.



