Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New card game encouraging use of te Reo Māori

Friday, 21 June 2019, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Game Kings

Game Kings to release new card game encouraging use of te Reo Māori

Kickstarter LIVE NOW


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enjess/takaro-a-language-game-in-te-reo-maori

Kiwi board game company Game Kings have announced their latest card game, Tākaro. The game aims to introduce a variety of te Reo Māori words to New Zealander’s vocabulary and encourage the use of te Reo Māori in everyday life.

Game Kings director Eliot Jessep said a game like this has been on the cards for some time.

“We wanted to make a game with purpose, that is fun, and will help people learn to kōrero Māori.

“That’s why we created Tākaro. It’s a family friendly card game that aims to improve the average Kiwi’s vocabulary of te Reo,” says Jessep.

The premise is simple: players each have a card and must find and match the corresponding symbol on their card, to the card in the centre. The first player to say the te Reo Māori translation of the symbol wins the round.

A Kickstarter has been established to raise the initial funding needed to bring the game to life, launching this Friday at 10:00 AM

Game Kings plans to deliver the game in Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) in September 2019, retailing at $29.99.


Jessep says the Kickstarter will have a buy one, give one option, which allows contributors to give packs to Kiwi schools.

“We want to get as many packs into Kiwi schools as possible. Our aim is to get more rangatahi using te Reo everyday.” By the end of the game, players will be able to recall a number of the symbols and their corresponding translations, allowing them to more confidently use te Reo in everyday conversations.


Links-
Kickstarter LIVE AT 10:00AM Friday
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enjess/takaro-a-language-game-in-te-reo-maori



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Game Kings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 