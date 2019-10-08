Wellington welcomes the 2019 Korean Film Festival

The 2019 Korean Film Festival in Wellington comes with an exceptional opportunity for audiences to enjoy five feature and two short Korean films. Co-organised by the Korean Embassy in Wellington and the Korean Cinerama Trust with support from the Roxy Cinema, the Korean Film Festival runs annually creating cultural exchanges between Korea and New Zealand.

This year’s festival which runs from Friday, 18 October to Sunday, 20 October at The Roxy Cinema in Miramar, brings together some of the most popular and ground-breaking Korean films.

HE Seung-bae Yeo, Ambassador for the Republic of Korea says, “This annual event promotes film exchanges between our two countries and this year’s festival promises to be the best yet. In particular, the Festival has secured the critically acclaimed, Palme d’Or winning and Korea’s Oscar International nominated feature Parasite (2019).”

Michael Stephens, Chair of the Korean Cinerama Trust says, “Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or award and is superb, both artistically and technically.”

The Festival will also feature The Face Reader (2013), Innocent Witness (2019), My Annoying Brother (2016), Swing Kids (2018), and short documentary films The Art of Korean Tea in New Zealand (2019), and Our First Immigrants (2018).

Session schedule:

Friday 18 October, 8:15pm: Parasite (R13, 131mins)

Saturday 19 October, 1:30pm: The Face Reader (M, 140mins)

Saturday 19 October, 4.00pm: The Art of Korean Tea in New Zealand (G, 13mins) & Innocent Witness (M, 129mins)

Sunday 20 October, 2:30pm Swing Kids (R13, 133mins)

Sunday 20 October, 5.00pm Our First Immigrants (G, 15mins) & My Annoying Brother (M, 110mins)

Admission is free but seating is limited with many of the tickets already taken, and ticketing is required with a booking fee of $1.51 per ticket. Tickets are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Booking for 2019 Korean Film Festival:

Online booking at the Roxy Cinema www.roxycinema.co.nz or visit the Roxy Cinema and book a ticket in advance, alternative you can make a phone booking at the Roxy Cinema (04-388-5555) and collect the ticket at the counter on the day of screening.

Ambassador HE Seung-bae Yeo says, “I hope the festival will provide New Zealanders with the opportunity to appreciate both Korea’s modern and traditional culture and deepen the cooperation between the film industries of our two countries. Together with the Korean Cinerama Trust, the Embassy will make continuous efforts to introduce New Zealand fans with great Korean films highly acclaimed for both its cinema quality and its popularity.”

