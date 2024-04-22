EDS Celebrates 50 Years With Book Launches In Auckland And Wellington

Join us to celebrate the launch of EDS’s latest book.

Environmental Defenders: Fighting for our natural world tells the story of how the law has been mobilised to protect some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most precious places. Featuring major environmental battles of the past half century, the book provides an insider’s account of how a small group of lawyers and scientists, under the EDS banner, took on the might of the government and development interests to secure important wins on behalf of the environment.

With the coalition government’s proposals to roll back many of the environmental protections put in place over past decades, Environmental Defenders provides invaluable insights into the environmental controversies of today.

Written by Raewyn Peart, EDS’s Policy Director, the book contains much material that has not previously seen the light of day. It is a substantial hardback richly illustrated with images of some of the most beautiful parts of the country.

Join us at one of our launch events and hear more from the author, Raewyn Peart, on the book and some of its key stories. You can pre-purchase a copy of the book when you book your ticket, and books will be available to purchase on the night.

Auckland

Date: Tuesday 7 May 2024

Venue: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS), 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven Marina, Auckland

Time: 5.15pm - 7.30pm (presentation starts 5.45pm, drinks & nibbles provided)

Cost: There is no charge to attend but registration is essential

RSVP: Please secure your place by COB Friday 3 May

Wellington

Date: Thursday 9 May 2024

Venue: Bell Gully, Level 4/40 Lady Elizabeth Lane, Pipitea, Wellington

Time: 5.15pm - 7.30pm (presentation starts 5.45pm, drinks & nibbles provided)

Cost: There is no charge to attend but registration is essential

RSVP: Please secure your place by COB Friday 3 May

