EDS Celebrates 50 Years With Book Launches In Auckland And Wellington

Monday, 22 April 2024, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Join us to celebrate the launch of EDS’s latest book.

Environmental Defenders: Fighting for our natural world tells the story of how the law has been mobilised to protect some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most precious places. Featuring major environmental battles of the past half century, the book provides an insider’s account of how a small group of lawyers and scientists, under the EDS banner, took on the might of the government and development interests to secure important wins on behalf of the environment.

With the coalition government’s proposals to roll back many of the environmental protections put in place over past decades, Environmental Defenders provides invaluable insights into the environmental controversies of today.

Written by Raewyn Peart, EDS’s Policy Director, the book contains much material that has not previously seen the light of day. It is a substantial hardback richly illustrated with images of some of the most beautiful parts of the country.

Join us at one of our launch events and hear more from the author, Raewyn Peart, on the book and some of its key stories. You can pre-purchase a copy of the book when you book your ticket, and books will be available to purchase on the night.

Auckland

Date: Tuesday 7 May 2024
Venue: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS), 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven Marina, Auckland
Time: 5.15pm - 7.30pm (presentation starts 5.45pm, drinks & nibbles provided)
Cost: There is no charge to attend but registration is essential
RSVP: Please secure your place by COB Friday 3 May

Wellington

Date: Thursday 9 May 2024
Venue: Bell Gully, Level 4/40 Lady Elizabeth Lane, Pipitea, Wellington
Time: 5.15pm - 7.30pm (presentation starts 5.45pm, drinks & nibbles provided)
Cost: There is no charge to attend but registration is essential
RSVP: Please secure your place by COB Friday 3 May

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

