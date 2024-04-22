Bach Musica NZ Present An Evening Of Timeless Classics This June

Bach Musica NZ, the country’s leading combined vocal and instrumental ensemble, present an unforgettable night of classical masterpieces. On 9 June at the Auckland Town Hall, audiences will be spellbound in a performance featuring works by Vaughan Williams and Dvořák.

Led by masterful conductor Rita Paczian, the evening will include an impressive line-up of performers alongside the choir and orchestra, including violin soloist Yanghe Yu and vocal soloists Emma McClean (soprano), Kate Spence (alto), Taylor Wallbank (tenor) and Joel Amosa (bass).

In the first half of the concert Bach Musica NZ will present the crowd favourite The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams and Dvořák's melodic Romance in F Minor, op.11, also for solo violin and orchestra, and his most famous Slavonic Dance No 2, op 72. Dvořák's beautiful Mass in D Major in its version for 4 vocal soloists, chorus and full symphony orchestra, will be performed in the second half of the evening.

“There was nothing like coming face to face with an orchestra and the unfolding layers of the sound of the choir.” – Muzic.net.nz

In May, Bach Musica NZ’s Rita Paczian will also host the popular Sight-Reading Workshop on 25 May at Somervell Presbyterian Church. This workshop is for musicians of all levels and ages whether a member of a choir, singing, instrumentalists or simply enjoy singing with friends.

