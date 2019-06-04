UP Education Launches as Largest Tertiary Education Group

4 June 2019 - New Zealand’s largest independent tertiary education group has rebranded as UP Education, after separating from ACG Schools. With a portfolio of university partnerships and vocational training colleges, UP Education will focus on continuing to deliver higher education experiences so that students are work-ready and world-ready for careers in New Zealand and around the globe.

UP Education offers students pathways to university, and a range of bachelor degrees, diplomas and certificates across a broad range of vocational careers. UP Education has long-term partnerships in place with globally respected universities, including: University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, AUT Auckland, and University of Tasmania.

In addition, with 10,000 students, across 31 national campuses, UP Education’s vocational colleges include well-known brands New Zealand Management Academies (NZMA), NSIA, New Zealand School of Tourism, New Zealand Institute of Sport, New Zealand College of Massage, Elite Spa & Beauty, Cut Above, and Yoobee Colleges.

UP Education, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Rushworth believes the organisation is perfectly placed to meet the demand from domestic and international students.

“For over 20 years we have provided specialised training programmes to equip students with skills that have changed their lives. Our expertise positions us as an innovative, responsive educator that works closely with industry to ensure we deliver work-ready candidates. With this comes opportunities to engage new students who are looking for the best pathways to achieve their career goals.”







Mr Rushworth adds, “We have strong university partnerships and a network of colleges with first rate qualifications and educators. Creating UP Education as a new brand, will help us stand apart in the global education market. We hope to inspire and engage individuals in order to equip them with life-long, dynamic skills that will propel them into fulfilling careers.”

ACG Schools have joined Inspired, a leading global group of premium schools who will retain the ACG name and branding.

