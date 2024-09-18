NZOC Thrilled Glasgow Commonwealth Games Bid Gets Government Support

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is thrilled to learn today that Commonwealth Games Scotland (CG Scotland) has received the government support it requires to proceed with their proposal to host the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have announced overnight that this final endorsement will now enable them to work through remaining details before formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026. Following this announcement, final stakeholder discussions will enable the confirmation of the sport programme.

“We congratulate the efforts and innovative approach of CG Scotland under these extreme and unprecedented circumstances,” said NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol.

“To achieve this milestone and backing of the Scottish government is testament to the commitment of CG Scotland and the value they place on the role of sport in the Commonwealth.”

The proposal from CG Scotland has been achieved utilising the £100 million offered from the CGF as part of the Victoria Commonwealth Games settlement. This, together with Games revenue and the recent offer from CG Australia, of a further £2.3 million, has helped to remove financial risk to the Scottish government and pave the way for this decision.

"Glasgow did a fantastic job of hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the city has since solidified its reputation as one of the premier sporting hubs in the Northern Hemisphere. We look forward to returning to Scotland and once again representing New Zealand on the Commonwealth stage."

“While we still await the final sport programme and dates, it is great to have received this announcement, and we look forward to further details in due course.”

New Zealand has a rich history in Commonwealth Games and planning and preparation will now be accelerated to ensure our athletes and sports are ready to compete in 2026.

About The New Zealand Olympic Committee

The New Zealand Olympic Committee was established in 1911.

Since then, we have used our unique mandate to select and lead more than 60 teams to Olympic and Commonwealth Games across the globe.

Our athletes and teams are at the heart of our organisation and their stories have become integral to our national identity. They represent Aotearoa New Zealand with honour and pride and the silver fern is a symbol of their sporting success.

For decades our teams and athletes have showcased our unique culture and values on the world stage as well as promoting excellence and innovation through their stories and success.

We are a charity and rely heavily on commercial and other funding partnerships as we promote sport and the Olympic and Commonwealth values and help create New Zealand history.

We are engaged in education programmes for young New Zealanders and, through Olympic Solidarity and other partnerships, help fund athlete and sport development.

We work in partnership with High Performance Sport New Zealand, which invests significant funding and specialist resources in NSOs, coaches and athletes to support performance on the world stage in New Zealand’s targeted sports.

We are proud to represent the Olympic and Commonwealth sporting movements in New Zealand.

