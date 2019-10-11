News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmacy technicians’ essential role in healthcare system

Friday, 11 October 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Pharmaceutical Society


Pharmacy Technician Day (15 October 2019) is a great time to reflect on the essential role that pharmacy technicians play within the New Zealand healthcare system.

Gemm Limos, senior pharmacy technician in clinical trials at Wellington Hospital says, “pharmacy technicians are one of the key healthcare professionals in the health system, but the work we do is not usually visible to most people.”

As the main person responsible for clinical trials at Wellington Hospital, Gemm has responsibility for “looking after all the daily routines for clinical trials, patients receiving their medications, fridge monitoring, supply and logistics, that sort of thing.”

Gemm also runs the induction for clinical trials for new staff and interns at the hospital. “Without clinical trials we wouldn’t be able to explore the possibilities of new medications and preserve current medications,” explains Gemm.

Krystle Cooper, pharmacy accuracy checking technician, retail manager and part-owner of Community Care Pharmacy in Blenheim says she always wanted to be in the medical profession.

“I have always been interested in medications and helping people. I had an older sister and mother who worked in pharmacy as well, so it’s in my blood.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her role Krystle says, “I love that my role is so varied, but the thing I enjoy most about my job is making a difference to people’s health and wellbeing in our community.”

As a pharmacy technician for Unichem Pharmacy in Te Aroha Melissa Wood’s role is to liaise with the dispensary staff in the six different pharmacies her boss owns.

“I make up a document called Dispensary Topics each month for staff outlining any new or important information they need to be aware of. For example, we have just got a District Health Board contract to provide the new Community Pharmacy Anticoagulation Management Service, so we can undertake point-of-care testing for people taking Warfarin. So that’s the easiest way to communicate information to all the staff about that sort of thing.”

Georgia Ancell who is employed as a pharmacy technician at Taranaki Base Hospital Pharmacy Department works closely with pharmacists in the department supplying medications and services to the wards and to patients.

Georgia says the thing she enjoys most about her role is “compounding and when we get to take on specific roles, like chemotherapy, sterile or elastomerics, and we get to work alongside the pharmacist to provide these services to the patient.”

Auckland-based Piyusha Patel became a certified pharmacy accuracy checking technician in July this year, which means she checks the prescriptions before they go out to patients. Piyusha is retail manager for the pharmacy as well, which means that she buys stock for the shop and the dispensary.

When asked what she enjoy most about her role, Piyusha says “mostly the interaction with the customers. I’ve been working for 9 years in the same pharmacy and 90% of the customers are repeat customers. Because you develop a relationship with your customers you go out of your way to help them when they can’t get to see their doctor.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pharmaceutical Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 