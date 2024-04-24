Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Researchers Pilot World-first Programme For Autistic Kids

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: Victoria University of Wellington

A new programme to identify and support children showing signs of autism is being piloted by researchers from the Autism Clinic at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

Through the programme, 300 health and education professionals have been trained to identify the early signs of autism in children aged under five and refer them to the Autism Clinic for immediate support, says clinic lead Dr Hannah Waddington.

Free support will be provided over 20 weeks to 60 children and their families in the Wellington region.

“We know it’s really difficult for families to find help. A child may be diagnosed as autistic but there’s often no assistance available for ages. By offering support as soon as signs of autism are observed, we hope to reduce a lot of stress and improve outcomes for the whole whānau,” Dr Waddington says.

Children referred to the Autism Clinic and their families will be given the opportunity to take part in Raupī te Raupō, a support service developed by the clinic specifically for children in Aotearoa.

“We developed Raupī te Raupō with input from an autistic advisory group and a Māori advisory group. It’s been designed with them to meet their needs, the first time this type of co-design approach has been used in autism research in New Zealand.”

Raupī te Raupō provides children and their families with tailored support that is delivered by 'coaches’ through weekly sessions. Coaches talk with the family about strategies that might be helpful for the child. There are also practical sessions where whānau and the coach play and interact with the child.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Families referred to Raupī te Raupō through the pilot will start receiving support at the beginning of May.

The health and education professionals making these referrals have been trained in using the Monitoring of Social Attention, Interaction and Communication (MoSAIC) tool.

“MoSAIC was developed by Dr Josephine Barbaro from Australia’s La Trobe University and is recognised internationally as the best tool for identifying autistic children,” Dr Waddington says.

The programme pilot will be evaluated later this year to assess the effects of providing this type of early support for children and their families.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Victoria University of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 