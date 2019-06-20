Minister admits climate change next generation’s problem
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Minister for Climate Change admitted this week that
emissions will continue to increase for the remainder of
this budget period, National’s Climate Change spokesperson
Todd Muller says.
“Minister Shaw said today in
Environment Select Committee that emissions will continue to
rise until 2023, which is as far as this budget process
stretches.
“Despite the claims by this Government
that climate change is this generation’s ‘nuclear-free
moment’, the Minister is simply passing the baton on to
future Governments.
“The Minister has been quick
to propose emissions reduction targets that would keep New
Zealand within a ‘1.5C limit’. This actually requires
carbon dioxide emissions to reduce by about 5 per cent
annually over the next 10 years, but the technology to
achieve these goals is elusively on the horizon.
“Once again this Government has set an ambitious
target and failed to deliver on its promises.”
© Scoop Media
