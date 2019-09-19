Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 September 2019

Oral Questions - 19 September 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

2. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

3. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti: Does he agree with mana whenua that their land should be returned at Ihumātao, and that the Government should “negotiate with Fletchers for the return of Ihumātao to its ‘rightful owners’ ”; if not, why not?

4. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister of Transport: What progress has he made, if any, on the Auckland Transport Alignment Project?

5. MARK PATTERSON to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by his Government’s policies and actions?

6. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister for Māori Development: How many meetings, if any, has she had with each of mana whenua, Tainui, the Kīngitanga, ministerial colleagues, or any other person in respect of Ihumātao?

7. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: How many police to date have been deployed at Ihumātao, and what has been the total cost to date of their deployment?

8. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Minister of Fisheries: What recent announcements has he made about helping the aquaculture industry deliver economic growth and jobs for the regions?

9. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Housing: How many houses has the private sector built in the last 12 months, and how many has the Government built?

10. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister for Women: What progress, if any, is the Government making on increasing the proportion of women in leadership positions in the State sector?

11. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

12. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations: Does he agree that Treaty settlements should be full and final?



