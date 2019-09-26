Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Regions to lead skills and jobs planning

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway

Minister of Immigration

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


26 September 2019

A new regional approach to skills planning will see our workforce, education and immigration systems working together to better meet the differing skills needs across the country, Ministers announced today.

The Government has launched targeted consultation on the design of 15 Regional Skills Leadership Groups, which are expected to be in place from mid-2020. They support changes to temporary work visas and the Reform of Vocational Education.

“The Regional Skills Leadership Groups will identify workforce and skills needs in their region, both now and in the future, and advise on actions to cultivate these,” Chris Hipkins said.

“The Groups will feature regional industry leaders, economic development agencies, worker representatives, iwi, and government organisations.

“They will develop Regional Workforce Plans, which will project labour supply needs and outline how to create better and more attractive jobs across the region.

“Our employer, education, welfare and immigration systems can act on this advice to make sure these skills are developed and available.”

The Tertiary Education Commission will take RSLGs’ advice into account when making vocational education investment decisions, Chris Hipkins said.

“We are creating a strong, unified, sustainable system for all vocational education that delivers the skills that learners, employers and communities need to thrive. The advice provided by Regional Skills Leadership Groups will play a big role in this, and be used by the Tertiary Education Commission, Workforce Development Councils, and local vocational education providers.”

Willie Jackson said a regional approach will mean more localised and aligned decision-making by employers, workers, educators and agencies.

“Training and education providers will know what skills are in demand, and can tailor their programmes to deliver on these. Our welfare system can support skill-matched employment opportunities and referrals that move people into long-term, fulfilling careers.

“Employers can act on this advice to tackle barriers to employment and productivity growth, by pooling resources and offering attractive job opportunities.

“A coordinated approach will support growing businesses, good jobs for workers and thriving regions.

“Workers and students will know what skills will get them good jobs, and can invest in education with confidence. Employers can invest in growing their business, knowing skilled workers will be available.”

Iain Lees-Galloway said the Regional Skills Leadership Groups also link with the recently-announced reform of temporary work visas.

“Our immigration reforms will help regions get the workers they need, while also ensuring that New Zealanders are first in line for jobs. With proper planning at a regional level, immigration can help address skills shortages in the short term, while training more New Zealanders with the skills our workforces need.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is seeking feedback on the design of the Regional Skills Leadership Groups, to make sure they work for each region, and link to and coordinate with the various planning initiatives already in place for some regions.

The Groups are expected to be established by mid-2020 and will deliver their first Regional Workforce Plans by the end of 2020, ahead of vocational education and temporary work visa changes coming fully into effect.

For more information visit www.mbie.govt.nz/RSLG.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 