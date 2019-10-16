National will support terrorism legislation

National will support the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill through to Select Committee where we will seek changes to strengthen the legislation, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“National takes national security incredibly seriously and we won’t be shying away from this important issue like the Green Party. The Government needs National to pass this legislation and we will work with them in good faith but there are changes we need to see.

“The changes National are proposing include:

• Lowering the age limit for control orders to those aged 14 years and over

• Increasing the maximum duration of control orders

• Removing the financial penalty entirely and increase the term of imprisonment to five years

• Including a new provision to ensure the control orders will capture those convicted of a terrorist offence in New Zealand

• Including a new provision to allow Police to detain returnees if necessary to comply with the requirements of a control order

“These changes would strengthen the legislation to be more in line with Australia’s laws and reflect the serious risk posed by terrorist activity.

“National wants to send a strong message that terrorism won’t be tolerated and that we need to protect our communities at all costs. We will work constructively with the Government to ensure New Zealanders are safe.”

© Scoop Media

