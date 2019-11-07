Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 7 November 2019

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 7 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What recent announcements has she made regarding Government support for research into climate change?

3. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

4. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Forestry: What recent announcements has he made?

5. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does page 44 of the Government’s discussion document titled “Moving the light vehicle fleet to low-emissions: discussion paper on a Clean Car Standard and Clean Car Discount” indicate that a 2013 Suzuki Swift would receive an $800 subsidy under the Clean Car Discount proposal, and what does the Rightcar website say is the driver-protection star rating for a 2013 Suzuki Swift?

6. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by her statement that “My opinion is based on advice from officials”; if so, which of the briefings she received from her officials prior to 26 March 2019 on Let’s Get Wellington Moving recommended prioritising rapid transit ahead of a second Mount Victoria tunnel?

7. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking to improve energy efficiency in schools?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by her Government’s management of the nine measles outbreaks this year?

9. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister for Climate Change: What is the history of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill in New Zealand?

10. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday in the House that “we are a Government who pledged to get people out of cars, to stop children having to read by torchlight because they didn’t have housing”?

11. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: What progress has the Government made on improving trade access for exporters?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Prior to 1 October 2019, did Cabinet discuss changes to Immigration New Zealand’s management of temporary visa applications for applicants in a relationship; if so, on what date?

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.

Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

 

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

