Pacific Quota Ballot Today

7 JUNE 2019

The New Zealand Pacific Access Category quotas will be drawn by ballot today.

A total of 650 places are available under the Pacific Access Category for nationals from Tonga (250), Fiji (250), Tuvalu (75) and Kiribati (75).

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) Assistant General Manager Jeannie Melville says around 12,000 registrations were received this year under the Pacific Access Category quotas.

The PAC quota ballot results will be announced on 14 June 2019.

Those who are successful in being drawn from the ballot will be contacted directly by INZ about how and by when they are required to complete and lodge their formal residence visa applications.

There are another 1,100 places available under the Samoan Quota for Samoan nationals. This year the Samoan Quota ballot will be drawn on 28 June and results will be announced on 5 July.



