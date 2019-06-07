Pacific Quota Ballot Today
Friday, 7 June 2019, 10:14 am
Press Release: Immigration NZ
7 JUNE 2019
The New Zealand Pacific
Access Category quotas will be drawn by ballot today.
A
total of 650 places are available under the Pacific Access
Category for nationals from Tonga (250), Fiji (250), Tuvalu
(75) and Kiribati (75).
Immigration New Zealand (INZ)
Assistant General Manager Jeannie Melville says around
12,000 registrations were received this year under the
Pacific Access Category quotas.
The PAC quota
ballot results will be announced on 14 June
2019.
Those who are successful in being drawn
from the ballot will be contacted directly by INZ about how
and by when they are required to complete and lodge their
formal residence visa applications.
There are another
1,100 places available under the Samoan Quota for Samoan
nationals. This year the Samoan Quota ballot will be drawn
on 28 June and results will be announced on 5
July.
ends
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>