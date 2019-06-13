Māori Party in Auckland supports Air NZ decision on tamoko

The Māori Party support the decision of Air New Zealand to reconsider the use of tamoko tattoos.

Kaumatua and Māori Party Tāmaki Makaurau Electorate Spokesperson Rangi Mclean states the

importance of this decision.

“Māori carry the cultural heritage and unique identity of New Zealand. Air New Zealand has made the right

“Our tamoko are our whakapapa – who we are. That is not something we can put on or off. It is a reflection of who we are in geneaology links, in our links to whanau and whenua, to this land.”

“The Māori Party in Auckland also see this as beneficial for Air New Zealand to recognise that as an entity representing New Zealand, it is important that this is done in an authentic manner. Māori staff must not be discriminated against due to Tamoko, as this is a part of who we are.”

“Our people have faced enough mamae and pain, now it is time to lift the wairua – we commend the decision and have made contact to make ourselves available for karakia.”

