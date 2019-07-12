Heart Kids Charity Acknowledges Concerns Over Care

Heart Kids, the only charity which supports families of heart children, acknowledges the fear and distress of families who have voiced their concern over paediatric cardiac services in New Zealand.

A number of parents of heart children have written to the Minister of Health saying their children’s open-heart surgeries were delayed because of inadequate resources. They are calling on the Government to provide more funding to a system they believe has been under pressure for years.

Heart Kids CEO Kate Figgins says the charity is in regular contact with the Paediatric Cardiac team and understand the Auckland DHB is working hard to remedy the situation. “We know they are committed to providing the very best levels of care and safety within their resources and we will continue to liaise and support them where we can. We also recognise the stress and hardship families endure when their child’s surgery is postponed.”

Ms Figgins says Heart Kids has done and will continue to support heart families and children during this difficult time. “Our staff on the hospital ward and our Family Support Workers around New Zealand are working to provide information to families, particularly new CHD families, who have been alarmed by the recent media coverage.” Meanwhile the Auckland DHB is encouraging anyone with a child on the cardiac waiting list who has questions or concerns to talk to their Starship contact.

Heart Kids is a not-for-profit organisation which provides support services to kids, teens, adults living with a childhood heart condition and their families. It receives no Government funding and relies on the generosity of the New Zealand public.

Heart Kids has hospital workers on the ward, and Family Support Workers throughout New Zealand for when families return home. Services provided include information, education, training, counselling and psycho-social support, specialist equipment, camps, family matching and financial assistance.

