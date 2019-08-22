Extension of Christchurch Attack Inquiry submissions welcome

The Council of Licenced Firearm Owners (COLFO) is urging firearms owners to pass on information to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques now that the period for submissions has been extended to 27 September.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says the extension is very welcome, to help the Inquiry with two themes emerging from its work to date; the Police firearms vetting process of the accused, and gun reforms not preventing illegal gun ownership.

“Firearm owners should pass on everything they know about Brenton Tarrant and firearm licensing to ensure a properly informed inquiry.

“The community knows things very material to this event, to Brenton Tarrant, and to the wider terms of reference issues relating to licensing and ownership. They need to speak up.

“The greatest risk to firearm owners is that an under-informed Commission makes misjudgements about how Tarrant was licenced and acquired guns. That would lead to misjudgements on how to prevent a repeat of the event.”

Nicole said it was ironic that the Commission was extending its submission period right when the Government was planning the shortest possible period to introduce additional gun law changes (expected for introduction to Parliament next week).

“We’re heading for a bizarre situation where Government firearm plans will be rammed through with poor consideration, while the Royal Commission is still deeply considering the same subject.”

Update link https://chchroyalinquiry.cwp.govt.nz/updates/update-5/

Submissions link https://chchroyalinquiry.cwp.govt.nz/submissions/online-submissions-form/





