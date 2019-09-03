Kiwis Unaware of the Plight Facing NZ’s Birds

According to Toi Toi Wines survey, 40 percent think birds are fine, despite 23 species being at risk of immediate extinction

Toi Toi Wines is hoping that the results of a recent survey, along with the fundraising work it is doing with Forest & Bird, will highlight the danger facing New Zealand’s most critically endangered birds.

New Zealand currently has 23 species at risk of immediate extinction, including the Orange-Fronted Parakeet (Kākāriki), Chatham Island Black Robin, New Zealand Fairy Tern and the White Heron.

A number of rare birds are also being threatened by the heavy seeding of the country’s beech forests this year, the largest in 45 years. Forest & Bird has warned that this will result in a huge increase in introduced predators, such as rats and stoats, by spring.

However, a survey of 510 people has revealed that only 19 percent of Kiwis believe that the country’s rare birdlife is in immediate crisis, with more than 40 percent thinking that they are doing well. Seventy-seven percent are completely unaware of the mass seeding event.

After hearing the statistics, 80 percent felt sad and upset, and 44 percent reported feeling angry. More than 50 percent said that they wanted to do something to help.

Toi Toi Wines is a family owned company with a commitment to supporting New Zealand conservation. The brand has long been inspired by the country’s flora and fauna. Toi Toi is currently working with Forest & Bird to save New Zealand’s rarest birds during the current ‘mega mast’ crisis.

A donation will be made from every bottle of wine sold from the Toi Toi range until 30 September.

“One of our most important winery core values is Kaitiaki - guardianship of our lands for future generations. We want our children to live in a world that still has these beautiful native New Zealand birds in it,” explains Kevin Joyce, owner of Toi Toi Wines.

“We’re hoping that the survey results along with our fundraising campaign will raise awareness among Kiwis that might not be aware of how critical the situation is for birds like the Kākāriki. We will also be looking to donate predator traps for the three alpine beech forest valleys of Canterbury - the Hawdon, Poulter and Hurunui valleys – which is the only remaining habitat for these birds.”

According to Forest & Bird, this year’s mast event will see New Zealand’s conservation areas and wildlife further threatened.

“Warming temperatures make life easier for introduced predators like stoats, rats and possums and this is bad news for our forest birds. We all have our part to play to reduce global warming to minimise future mast events, but greater pest control is inevitable this year. Forest & Bird is grateful for the support from Toi Toi and their public-facing campaign. They are helping to raise public awareness and funding for critically endangered birds” says Forest & Bird fundraiser, Jo Prestwood.

Specially designed neck tags have been designed to bring attention to the campaign. Toi Toi Wines can be found in every major New Zealand supermarket, including Countdown, New World, Pak n Save, and Four Square. It can also be purchased from online store, Blackmarket and the West Auckland Trust liquor stores.

Family owned by Kevin and Sara Joyce, Toi Toi Wines, (pronounced Toy Toy), is inspired by New Zealand's natural beauty and awe-inspiring flora and fauna.

Wine lovers can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.



Kevin and Sara Joyce developed the Brookdale vineyard with partners in the Omaka Valley of Marlborough in 2006 and in 2007 created the Toi Toi wine label with their first vintage of Toi Toi Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. In 2012 they purchased the Clutha Vineyard in Central Otago near Mount Pisa which now produces their acclaimed Toi Toi Central Otago “Clutha” Pinot Noir. In 2013 they purchased the second Marlborough vineyard in Loddon Lane on the Wairau River with vineyard partners.

Kevin and Sara are now joined in the business by their children, Adam and his wife Samantha, Adele and Richard.

The Joyce family continually strive to bottle the best of New Zealand - from the best vineyards in the best New Zealand grape regions - and to share that with wine lovers around the world.

For more information on Toi Toi Wines, the products and the people, visit toitoiwines.co.nz.



