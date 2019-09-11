Statement from Nigel Haworth: Resigning as Labour President

Statement from Nigel Haworth:

“I will be resigning as Labour Party President, effective immediately.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that regardless of the outcome of the appeal process into complaints about a Party member, fresh leadership will be required to take forward any recommendations from that process.

I have greatly enjoyed my time as President and will continue in my lifelong support of Labour and its principles.

I will be making no further statements about this decision."





