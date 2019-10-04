Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UNHCR welcomes NZ’s strengthened commitment to refugees

Friday, 4 October 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner For Refugees


UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes New Zealand’s meaningful recommitment to refugee resettlement today in advance of the Global Refugee Forum in December.

In the context of historic levels of forced displacement, New Zealand’s three-year resettlement policy shows solidarity with host countries supporting large refugee populations around the world.

“This announcement, just months before the inaugural Global Refugee Forum, sends an important message to the world that every country can make a difference in sharing responsibility for the global refugee situation” UNHCR’s Regional Representative, Louise Aubin said.

“UNHCR welcomes today’s shift in New Zealand policy that means irrespective of their location around the world, refugees have the opportunity to restart their lives in a safe and welcoming community.”

84 per cent of the world’s 25.9 million refugees live in developing countries, with the vast majority in countries neighbouring their homelands like Bangladesh, Uganda and Lebanon.

Resettlement is a lifeline for refugees who cannot return home or settle in the country where they have sought safety.

In 2018, only 92,400 refugees were resettled, less than 7 per cent of the refugees UNHCR identified as in need of resettlement. In the face of these needs, women at risk, people with disabilities, unaccompanied children and survivors of violence and torture are prioritized.

UNHCR welcomes the opportunity to continue its longstanding partnership with New Zealand to address these priority resettlement needs.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN High Commissioner For Refugees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 