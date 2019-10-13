Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party exhilarated by the vote for the future

Sunday, 13 October 2019, 6:39 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

The Māori Party is excited by some of the electoral trends emerging from the 2019 Local Government elections.

“This election, the commitment and sacrifice demonstrated by so many Māori candidates standing has been encouraging” said Che Wilson, President of the Māori Party.

“In taking a stand – whether in the high profile mayoral candidacy of John Tamihere or in the numbers of Māori candidates standing in areas such as Wairoa or the Far North District Council – tangata whenua candidates are showing us all what it takes to put your principles on a platform; to give voice to the urgency we need around issues such as wai or climate change; to represent the growing demographic; to ensure local government is accountable”.

“We are particularly proud that along with many of our members standing for Council, DHB and local authority roles, two of our executive were voted into local government, tāne vice-president, Rangi Mclean successfully returned to both the Wiri Licensing Trust and the Manurewa Local board; and treasurer, Elijah Pue the fresh new face in the Ruapehu District Council” said Mr Wilson.

“The numbers of Māori women that entered the race make me optimistic for a meaningful change in local government” said Kaapua Smith, wahine vice-president for the Māori Party. “Our hearty congratulations to Lyn Riesterer who has been elected new mayor for Opotiki District Council; to new Wellington City Councillor, former student President, Tamatha Paul and of course some of our veteran councilors who have been successfully re-elected, like Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

“Im proud of all my whānau across the motu that put themselves forward in this election. As Ngai Tahu, I was also very proud to see the flourishing representation of Ngāi Tahu elected across the country (Bayden Barber, James Daniels, Carmen Houlahan, Tina Nixon, Hinewai Ormsby, Hinga Whiu and Craig Pauling). It strikes me as significant when our iwi are able to look out across Aotearoa and endorse their own whānau members standing up to be counted" said Ms Smith.

“The same is true for our Samoan and Pasifika candidates. Their whanau and community support has resulted in increased representation that ensures a greater Pasifika voice where it counts.”

“The Local Government Act 2002 (LGA) requires councils to consider and promote the current and future wellbeing of communities” said Ms Smith. “We are buoyed by the representation in the local body elections and celebrate everyone who has told the nation, it’s time for a fresh change and to hear the Māori voice in its distinctive and authentic strength without being filtered through another lens”.

“In 2019, we have had an amazing league of diverse candidates – from traditional Māori games exponent Harko Brown, to reformed gang leader and Man-Up advocate, Jay Hepi; to former Māori Language Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara; to IronMaori Founder, Heather Skipworth and Kaikohe Anglican minister Kuini Matene. What that shows us is that Māori are tired of being marginalized, side-lined or overlooked: we are standing up to be counted and that’s a great thing” said Ms Smith.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 