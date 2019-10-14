Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding to support Christchurch Call – Expert Reaction

Monday, 14 October 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre


The Government will spend $17m to help protect Kiwis from harmful digital content, in response to the March mosque attacks in Christchurch.

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content.

The SMC gathered expert comment on the announcement.

Associate Professor David Parry, Head of Department of Computer Science, AUT, comments:

"A boost to the immediate response team is to be welcomed, along with reducing the time to make decisions. Clarity on the law is also valuable, in particular to ensure that naïve adolescents are not treated more harshly than active extremists simply because the former are easier to detect.

"A wider understanding of the technical issues is good - already there is evidence that online providers are reacting more quickly and more efficiently in terms of reducing access. For example, in the recent incident in Halle, Germany, Amazon shared data about the livestream very quickly to other providers - limiting, although not completely halting, the spread of the video.

"Regulation is going to be difficult, partly because it is effectively impossible to stop people accessing overseas sites and partly because the self-publishing model is key to the existence of many of these companies. It may be that the legal environment needs to change to reflect the reality of the internet-connected world, where anyone can in practice publish and read anything, rather than try to impose restrictions that worked when there were a limited number of media outlets. This may mean a greater emphasis on harm and intention rather than restriction."

No conflict of interest.


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

