EDS strongly supports freshwater reforms

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) has finalised its submission on Action for Healthy Waterways and has filed it today with the Ministry for the Environment.

“We have made some changes to the submission following helpful public feedback on our draft over the past couple of days,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“Essentially we strongly endorse the overall approach which is to put ecological health and Te Mana o te Wai first and freshwater uses next in order of priority. New Zealand’s freshwater needs to be free of pollution and the setting of new limits for Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Sediment are the key changes in the reforms.

“Contrary to claims by DairyNZ today, the reforms have a solid scientific basis and have been robustly tested through the STAG process, a collective of New Zealand’s leading freshwater experts.

“Our submission includes an analysis of the economic impacts by Professor Tim Hazledine who concludes that the implementation costs are affordable. We have also included a redraft of the NPS-FM to remove drafting errors and ambiguities. Thanks to Auckland law firm Berry Simons for assistance with that work.

“The key omission in the reform package is endorsement of the need for a Freshwater Commission to provide guidance and oversight of implementation. This is critically important requirement especially given the new timeframes proposed.

“Having now worked though the proposals in detail we do agree that there are elements of the proposals that could be adjusted to reduce costs to farmers. These include abandoning the proposal for compulsory Farm Environment Plans and easing up on the regulations relating to stock exclusion.

“However we are bewildered by the scaremongering approach being adopted by DairyNZ in media commentary today, which is clearly exaggerating costs and impacts and seems resolutely intent on continuing to pollute our waterways. This provocative and self-serving approach is taking dairying a long way from gaining a social licence to operate.

“Whatever the true costs of removing pollution are, they are in effect a subsidy for the sector and farming groups need to face up to the fact that can’t continue,” Mr Taylor concluded.

The EDS submission is available here.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
