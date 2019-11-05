Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Legal System Can Perpetuate Financial Abuse

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

5 November 2019

AUT Research Shows How NZ Legal System Can Perpetuate Financial Abuse

New evidence from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) shows changes to the Family Court are needed to help protect women and children from financial abuse. The findings follow recommendations in July by New Zealand’s Law Commission to change the Relationships (Property) Act.

Financial abuse happens when someone uses financial resources to control and terrorise another person. Often, this form of abuse occurs within intimate relationships. It is more commonly perpetrated by men against women, with devastating consequences for women and their families.

In 2018, AUT Senior Lecturer in Finance Dr Ayesha Scott interviewed 15 women about their experiences of financial abuse after the breakdown of their relationship. Scott says the findings show the importance of this research.

“Financial abuse is an evasive, invasive and largely invisible problem for New Zealand, where we simply don’t talk much about money. The silence leaves women vulnerable to this type of violence, which is further perpetuated by our complex financial institutions, and our slow and costly legal system,” says Scott, who believes such research can lead to a better understanding of how financial abuse occurs and how to stop it from happening in the future.

Scott’s work shows financial abuse can vary in character and intensity. For instance, a husband or boyfriend might control his partner’s spending or restrict her access to bank accounts and cash. Or, an intimate partner might refuse to pay for things his family needs or prevent his partner from earning money herself. Sometimes, financial abusers use their partner’s name to take out loans or accumulate debt. Post-separation, ex-partners might refuse to pay child support. It is also common to see perpetrators engage in lengthy legal battles with their ex-partner, knowing it will put her under financial strain.

Financial abuse can happen during and after a relationship. Many women highlighted the complicated nature of their household financial matters, particularly citing trusts, which can be complex and opaque, as a vehicle for abuse. Participants also pointed to loss of income, the impact on their future employment prospects and their mental and physical health, as well as the inequity of the eventual relationship property settlement. They said the often expensive, time-consuming and traumatic process of legal self-representation can exacerbate the violence they face. Even after separating from a partner, women spoke of being ‘trapped’ by either Family Court proceedings, a lack of financial security or, for the mothers interviewed, their child-care arrangements.

Ayesha Scott will present her initial findings at the 2019 NZ Law Society CLE Family Law Conference in Auckland this week.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 