Bob Moorfield celebrates 107th birthday in style
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council
13 November 2019
Bob with Mayor
Allan Sanson
Te Kauwhata man Bob Moorfield has been
presented with a Mayoral Award in recognition of his 107th
birthday.
Bob and his extended family joined Mayor Allan
Sanson in Council Chambers on Monday to celebrate the joyous
occasion.
As well as celebrating with birthday cake, Bob
was presented with a Mayoral Award that recognises his mana
in the district. Bob is well known in these parts and is the
oldest living person in the district. He has lived on
Moorfield Road in Te Kauwhata for 100 years.
He is now the
second oldest living man in New Zealand. He is the oldest
driver in New Zealand and still drives all over on a regular
basis. He still lives independently in his own house, cooks
his own meals and mows his own lawns.
Bob is a life member
of St John and past president. He was also involved in many
other clubs and committees in the district.
Mayor Allan
Sanson congratulated Bob on reaching such a great milestone.
“We all wish Bob a very happy birthday and just hope that
we all can reach such a grand
age.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>