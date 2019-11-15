Temporary Luggate Community Facility to open on Monday

Luggate residents will once again have their own space in which to host events, meetings and classes from Monday, 18 November when the temporary Luggate Community Facility opens for public use.

Located at Hopkins Street Reserve, the new facility is a fully-accessible relocatable building that has been redecorated and refitted on-site with new services. These include a kitchen and two bathrooms in addition to the main function space.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Dr Thunes Cloete said it is an important milestone on the way to constructing a permanent community centre.

“Council’s work on the relocatable building has run in parallel with plans for the new hall. Once completed this will be a landmark, sustainable centre to meet the long-term needs of the growing Luggate community and the wider district,” he said.

“I’ve been impressed by the strength and resilience of local people we’ve been working with since the Memorial Hall sadly had to shut and we’re very grateful for their patience in the intervening time.”

The original Luggate Memorial Hall was built in 1954 and closed in 2017 after not meeting the required standards in a detailed seismic assessment.

QLDC endorsed an ultra-low energy ‘Passive House’ concept for the new hall in late 2018 which will make it one of the first community facilities built and certified to Passive House standard anywhere in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In September this year council officers appointed an experienced design and project management team including locally-based specialists in low-energy buildings.

QLDC Property Director, Richard Pope said the team is making excellent progress.

“The initial concepts demonstrated a smart and sustainable solution for a growing community. A detailed design is scheduled for completion in March 2020 and we’re looking forward to displaying plans in the temporary facility for the public to see,” he said.

Construction of the permanent Luggate Hall is scheduled for completion in mid-2021. Anyone wishing to enquire and make bookings for the temporary Luggate Community Facility should contact Venues Booking Coordinator, Christine Schafer via email (bookings@qldc.govt.nz) or phone (03 443 4173).

