Road closure following slip on Whangamoa hills

Road closure following slip on Whangamoa hills - Whangamoa Saddle, SH6 - Tasman

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes following a slip on Whangamoa hills along SH6.

Roads are currently blocked on both lanes and there are no diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Please check the NZTA website for any traffic updates.

