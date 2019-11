Serious crash, Waldronville

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Brighton and Viscount Roads, Waldronville, Dunedin.

Police were called about 12.55pm.

Initial reports suggest there may be serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

