Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Five men charged with murder of Codi Wilkinson

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today arrested five men in relation to the death of Codi Wilkinson.

Codi, aged 27, was found deceased at a residential property in Bunnythorpe on Friday 27 September.

The five men arrested today are jointly charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to Codi’s death, as well as participation in an organised criminal group.

They are also jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to a second victim.

All of the men are from Palmerston North. Two are aged 43; the other three are 30, 32 and 49.

They are scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday 27 November.

"Police have worked hard to bring these men before the courts, and we would again like to reassure the community there has been, and continues to be, no risk to the public in relation to this investigation," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further comment at this time.

Codi’s whānau has asked Police to share the following statement on their behalf:

We would like to thank the police for their investigation to date.

We are happy that the prosecution has started, and we will follow the process closely.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week.

First, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority...

Secondly, the Australian media has been carrying a bizarre story this week about China financing and grooming a luxury car dealer called Bo “Nick” Zhao for a political career as an MP (and embedded spy for Beijing) inside the Australian federal Parliament... More>>

 
 

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 