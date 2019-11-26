Five men charged with murder of Codi Wilkinson

Police have today arrested five men in relation to the death of Codi Wilkinson.

Codi, aged 27, was found deceased at a residential property in Bunnythorpe on Friday 27 September.

The five men arrested today are jointly charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to Codi’s death, as well as participation in an organised criminal group.

They are also jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to a second victim.

All of the men are from Palmerston North. Two are aged 43; the other three are 30, 32 and 49.

They are scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday 27 November.

"Police have worked hard to bring these men before the courts, and we would again like to reassure the community there has been, and continues to be, no risk to the public in relation to this investigation," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further comment at this time.

Codi’s whānau has asked Police to share the following statement on their behalf:

We would like to thank the police for their investigation to date.

We are happy that the prosecution has started, and we will follow the process closely.





