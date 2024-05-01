Call To Spread The Word On Emergency Mobile Alert System Test

Ruapehu Emergency Management Officer (EMO) Andy Chambers is calling on people to spread the word about the upcoming nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system scheduled for Sunday, May 26, between 6-7pm.

Mr Chambers emphasized the importance of community involvement in raising awareness about the test.

"We urge everyone to inform their friends and whanau about the upcoming test.

The Emergency Mobile Alert system sends vital messages about emergencies aimed at keeping people safe to mobile phones and serves as a lifeline during critical situations.

Ensuring widespread knowledge of this test is essential to fostering a culture of preparedness and ensuring the safety of our communities," he said.

"During the test, individuals with mobile coverage throughout New Zealand will receive the alert on their mobile phones.

Emergency Mobile Alerts are geo-targeted, meaning recipients only receive alerts if the emergency affects their area. Despite optional settings on some phones, opting out of these alerts is not possible in New Zealand, as the system utilizes a special broadcast channel permanently enabled on all capable devices.

The test provides an opportunity for users to familiarize themselves with the Emergency Mobile Alert system, bolstering confidence in its reliability during real emergencies.

It's important to note that Emergency Mobile Alert is an additional safety channel and does not replace other warning methods such as radio, television, websites, and social media.

If people feel their life may be in danger, you shouldn't wait for an official warning but take immediate action to keep yourself and your whanau safe," he said.

While we aim to keep everyone informed and safe, we understand that some individuals may have concerns about receiving the test alert," noted Chambers.

"If you have health concerns or are worried about the alert causing distress, you can switch off your phone or activate flight mode during the test period."

In preparation for emergencies, individuals are encouraged to create their own emergency plan, which includes necessary actions, destinations, and support networks. "Take the time to make your own emergency plan," urged Chambers. "You can make a plan online at getready.govt.nz."

For more information on Emergency Mobile Alert, visit www.getready.govt.nz/prepared/stay-informed/emergency-mobile-alert.

