Palmerston North’s Community Christmas Concert!
Christmas in The Square
Saturday 7th December from 4pm – 9pm
In The Square
There are loads of free activities for the kids, market stalls to explore, food trucks to enjoy and entertainment on the big stage from 4pm with community groups and performers including little kids favourite Kiwi Bop, plus The Nouvettes, Ripple Effect, The Manawataki Drummers, Palmerston North Brass Band, resident DJ D-Fresh and more!
From 7pm the Christmas Concert
includes Shane Cortese, Amy McKenna-Hunt, Erna Ferry, Carson
Taare, Michael Doody, Haydn Linsley, Bradford Meurk, Six to
60, The Harmonettes all performing alongside The Rodger Fox
Big Band in an extravaganza of Christmas songs and
carols.
Bring a blanket, make yourself comfortable, enjoy the free kids activities and stalls, sample delights from your favourite food trucks or bring you own snack. Enjoy the entertainment and stay for the incredible Christmas Concert with NZ's most famous Big Band together with some of our finest local singing talent! We’re delighted to welcome Shane back to his hometown for a fantastic evening with the best big band in NZ.
There will be sunscreen stations thanks to the Manawatu Cancer Society.
Pack clothes and accessories to suit the weather forecast
It’s really appreciated if you can bring a rubbish bag and help out by taking your recycling home
Wet Weather Plan:
We will make every attempt to hold the event outside in The Square, however in the case of extreme inclement conditions (really bad weather) we will make the public announcement on Friday morning (6th December) in which case the event will be moved into Arena Manawatu - Fly Palmy Arena 2. Details will be announced at the time but the event will continue at the indoor location and will still include activities, markets and food vendors.
Charity
Support:
Christmas in The Square is proud to be supporting Starlight - A Manawatu-based charity helping mentally ill patients, children’s ward patients in hospital, and those living supported lives in the Community.
At Christmas time Starlight deliver goody-bags filled with gifts, and soft toys for the patients and their children in Ward 21, Palmerston North Hospital, Community Mental Health Centre, STAR 1, Agape Fellowship Drop-in Centre, MASH Trust, The Luck Venue, Camellia House, Children's Ward and Foster Hope.
How can you
help?
Awapuni Rotary will be collecting gifts for Starlight’s goody-bags at Christmas in The Square
You can bring items for amenity packs such as motel toiletries and children’s toys.
All items need to
be new. This gift may be the only gift the patient receives
at Christmas. We want them to feel cherished. There’s a
full list of what you can donate below.
You can bring:
Christmas gifts
Caps, beanies, tee-shirts, men's and women's underwear
Toiletries – deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, face cloths and toilet soaps, hand cream, sunblock, lip balm, shampoo, feminine hygiene products
Toilet bags, cosmetic bags, tote bags, gift bags
Drink bottles
Sweets, chippies, soft drinks (not energy drinks)
Puzzle books and pens
Books, current magazines, stationery Colouring books, coloured pencils
Petfood, pet treats and toys
Every donation is super appreciated!
Christmas in The Square would like to thank and acknowledge our sponsors:
More FM
Cameron Jewellery
Community Arts
Outpost Digital
Audio Progress
Business Matters
Carousel Confectionery
Scafit
Freedom Print
Central Energy Trust
Awapuni Rotary
McCann Creative
