Palmerston North’s Community Christmas Concert!

Christmas in The Square





Saturday 7th December from 4pm – 9pm

In The Square

There are loads of free activities for the kids, market stalls to explore, food trucks to enjoy and entertainment on the big stage from 4pm with community groups and performers including little kids favourite Kiwi Bop, plus The Nouvettes, Ripple Effect, The Manawataki Drummers, Palmerston North Brass Band, resident DJ D-Fresh and more!

From 7pm the Christmas Concert includes Shane Cortese, Amy McKenna-Hunt, Erna Ferry, Carson Taare, Michael Doody, Haydn Linsley, Bradford Meurk, Six to 60, The Harmonettes all performing alongside The Rodger Fox Big Band in an extravaganza of Christmas songs and carols.

Bring a blanket, make yourself comfortable, enjoy the free kids activities and stalls, sample delights from your favourite food trucks or bring you own snack. Enjoy the entertainment and stay for the incredible Christmas Concert with NZ's most famous Big Band together with some of our finest local singing talent! We’re delighted to welcome Shane back to his hometown for a fantastic evening with the best big band in NZ.

There will be sunscreen stations thanks to the Manawatu Cancer Society.

Pack clothes and accessories to suit the weather forecast

It’s really appreciated if you can bring a rubbish bag and help out by taking your recycling home

Wet Weather Plan:

We will make every attempt to hold the event outside in The Square, however in the case of extreme inclement conditions (really bad weather) we will make the public announcement on Friday morning (6th December) in which case the event will be moved into Arena Manawatu - Fly Palmy Arena 2. Details will be announced at the time but the event will continue at the indoor location and will still include activities, markets and food vendors.

Charity Support:

Christmas in The Square is proud to be supporting Starlight - A Manawatu-based charity helping mentally ill patients, children’s ward patients in hospital, and those living supported lives in the Community.

At Christmas time Starlight deliver goody-bags filled with gifts, and soft toys for the patients and their children in Ward 21, Palmerston North Hospital, Community Mental Health Centre, STAR 1, Agape Fellowship Drop-in Centre, MASH Trust, The Luck Venue, Camellia House, Children's Ward and Foster Hope.

How can you help?

Awapuni Rotary will be collecting gifts for Starlight’s goody-bags at Christmas in The Square

You can bring items for amenity packs such as motel toiletries and children’s toys.

All items need to be new. This gift may be the only gift the patient receives at Christmas. We want them to feel cherished. There’s a full list of what you can donate below.



You can bring:

Christmas gifts

Caps, beanies, tee-shirts, men's and women's underwear

Toiletries – deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, face cloths and toilet soaps, hand cream, sunblock, lip balm, shampoo, feminine hygiene products

Toilet bags, cosmetic bags, tote bags, gift bags

Drink bottles

Sweets, chippies, soft drinks (not energy drinks)

Puzzle books and pens

Books, current magazines, stationery Colouring books, coloured pencils

Petfood, pet treats and toys

Every donation is super appreciated!

Christmas in The Square would like to thank and acknowledge our sponsors:

More FM

Cameron Jewellery

Community Arts

Outpost Digital

Audio Progress

Business Matters

Carousel Confectionery

Scafit

Freedom Print

Central Energy Trust

Awapuni Rotary

McCann Creative

