Update – Investigation Into Serious Crash, Waipawa

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is ongoing into a crash involving two vehicles on High Street (SH2) Waipawa near the intersection with Collins Street, reported at 1pm on Saturday 4 May.

Two people who were critically injured remain in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition. A third person transported to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries has been treated and discharged. There was also a dog in the vehicle which had minor injuries and was taken to a local vet in CHB to be checked and was then discharged to its owners.

A fourth person remains in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

While it’s too early to comment on the details of the crash, it is thought that excessive speed was a factor. A police patrol on the outskirts of Waipawa recorded one of the vehicles involved travelling into Waipawa at 130 km per hour. The police patrol turned to follow and soon after, encountered the scene of the head-on crash.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the crash and charges are being considered. The road was closed while emergency services responded, and it re-opened at around 6.20pm.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore says “Incidents like this are harrowing for all involved, including the victims, their families, members of the public who witnessed the crash, and first responders. We are providing support to those affected and our investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.”

