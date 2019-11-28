Name release - Opotiki fatal crash

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>



Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>



